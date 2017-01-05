Vanity Fair‘s media, business and technology site The Hive is partnering with Cheddar, a live video network.

Cheddar bills itself as a kind of Bloomberg for Millennials, with a name that it is supposed to conjure up the Nineties slang term for ‘money.’ (Just think back to 1996 to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Going Back to Cali” when the rapper made the term famous with the lyric: “See it’s all about the cheddar, nobody do it better.” Ring a bell? Never mind.)

Back to Vanity Fair, which is looking to reach a younger demographic and also expand its brand footprint. The Condé Nast-owned site will team with its entertainment division Condé Nast Entertainment and Cheddar to create a live weekly half-hour series dubbed “VF Hive on Cheddar.”

For those who have never seen Cheddar, it broadcasts live when the stock market closes on Twitter every day. VF’s show will also broadcast from Cheddar’s studios on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Sprint Flatiron Building Store in New York. Premiering Feb. 19 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., the show will air every Thursday on VF and Cheddar’s Facebook Live pages, Cheddar’s linear network available on Sling TV, Amazon and other platforms, including on Condé Nast’s digital network. Topics such as politics, media, technology, business and current events will be discussed and feature reporters from the site.

“The Hive animates the worlds of Washington, Wall Street and Silicon Valley — not to mention the egos that drive them — on a daily, even hourly, basis,” said Vanity Fair editor in chief Graydon Carter. “And now I’m delighted to see this formula applied in the form of a weekly show on Cheddar, itself a terrific representation of how people are consuming media more voraciously than ever.”

“Vanity Fair is the gold standard of culture reporting,” said Jon Steinberg, chief executive officer of Cheddar. “The Hive has built upon this brand and brought a direct and forthright perspective to covering the people and companies transforming our world. I look forward to toasting our partnership with the Vanity Fair Hive team over Taco Bowls and Tower cocktails at the Trump Grill in the coming week.”

“The industry is changing rapidly and we’ve built a next-generation content business that is at the forefront of new platforms and technologies reaching today’s Millennial and Gen Z audiences,” said Dawn Ostroff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment. “Cheddar is a pioneer in live broadcasting and is a perfect example of how savvy content creators are innovating and speaking to viewers in different ways.”