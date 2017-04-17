Dan Peres, the former editor in chief of the now defunct men’s magazine Details, is writing an autobiography.

WWD has learned that Peres sold the book to HarperCollins in January, and that the memoir will likely be published by early 2019. According to the deal memo, the book, called “This Should Explain Everything,” recounts Peres’ “non-traditional path to manhood, as he moves from an awkward magic-obsessed suburban adolescence to the rarefied stratosphere of the fashion world where, with the assistance of a 60-pill-a-day opiate habit, he found a new way of pretending.” Bill Clegg at The Clegg Agency sold Peres’ book to Luke Dempsey at HarperCollins.

It has been about a year-and-a-half since Peres left the magazine world, having served as editor in chief at Details for 15 years before it was shuttered at the end of 2015. He was initially brought on to helm Details in 2000 after the magazine relaunched under Fairchild Publications, which Condé Nast then owned and which also was parent of WWD. After years of rumors of its impending demise, Details was shuttered to expand the GQ franchise instead by upping the frequency of GQ Style to quarterly.

Prior to his stint as top editor of Details, Peres spent nine years at Fairchild, including stints as WWD’s and W’s Eye editor and W’s European bureau chief based in Paris. (Condé Nast would eventually split W and WWD, which remained under the Fairchild umbrella with Footwear News, and other titles. In 2014, Condé sold Fairchild to Penske Media Corp.)

Peres has been consulting since his departure from the land of Condé Nast — the editor’s foray into book publishing is apparently not his first. In 2007, he wrote “Details Men’s Style Manual: The Ultimate Guide for Making Your Clothes Work for You,” which was published by Gotham Books.