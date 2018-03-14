The Council of Fashion Designers of America continues its partnership with the new Fred Segal in West Hollywood, this time to host a book signing for the coffee table book “American Runway” by Booth Moore. The book, published by the CFDA and Abrams, gives readers front-row access to the history of New York fashion shows.

Moore, who was the longtime fashion critic for the Los Angeles Times, said she began working on the book two years ago, culling from her experiences covering the shows as well as conducting new front-row, backstage and sit-down interviews.

Among the Los Angeles-based designers who came to support her were Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Work Morais; Zaid Affas; Jasmin Shokrian; Erin Fetherston; Clare Vivier; John Whitledge; Michelle Smith; Rio Uribe, and Peter Cohen. Also in the mix were George Kotsiopoulos, Eric Buterbaugh, Gelila Puck, Katherine Ross, Patrick Herning and Fred Segal chief executive officer Allison Samek.

The retailer last month launched an initiative with CFDA that included the “Runway to Red Carpet” event in partnership with WWD and Variety, as well as a by-appointment styling suite featuring American fashion labels Brock Collection, Brother Vellies, Chloe Gosselin, Christian Siriano, Cushnie et Ochs, David Hart, Fleur Du Mal, Jennifer Fisher, Juan Carlos Obando, Rosie Assoulin, Sachin & Babi and Tome.

The aim of such initiatives is to highlight American design talent on and for the West Coast, also drawing on the history of the New York fashion shows and shining a light on new points of view for red carpet dressing.