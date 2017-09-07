Garage Magazine has a new editor in chief.

Mark Guiducci, Vogue Magazine’s arts editor, has been tapped to helm Dasha Zhukova’s biannual art and fashion glossy. Guiducci replaces Thessaly La Force, who decamped for The New York Times’ T Magazine as features director after less than a year there.

Guiducci spent seven years at Condé Nast where he covered culture, entertainment and fashion, first for Vanity Fair for two years, and then more recently at Vogue for five years.

Guiducci told WWD: “After more than seven years at Condé Nast, I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at Vice, as editor in chief of Garage. I look forward to reimagining the biannual magazine with full-scale digital editorial launching in October. I’m so grateful to Anna Wintour for her mentorship and support in my next step.”

In 2016, Zhukova sold a majority stake in Garage to Vice Media, which is helping the title build out its digital and video presence. Vice’s decision to invest in Garage follows a similar strategy it has with i-D, the fashion glossy it purchased in 2012. That strategy includes courting non-endemic advertisers, namely those in the fashion, beauty and luxury space.

At a Garage party in June, Tom Punch, Vice’s chief commercial and creative officer explained as much to WWD:

“The way we see it, the luxury mind-set has shifted quite a lot,” Punch offered. “Before we did this partnership, Chanel came to us about a year ago asking to do a big research project about what does it mean to be a Millennial who is interested in luxury today and how has that shifted in terms of 20 years ago.”

For More:

Vice Media Buys Majority Stake in Garage Magazine

Garage Magazine Releases First Issue Under Vice

Vice and Garage Celebrate Their Future and Cultural Differences

Vice Media Buys i-D Magazine