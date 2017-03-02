The new issue of Garage magazine, the first since Vice Media bought a majority stake in the biannual art and fashion-focused publication last summer, hits stands today.

This issue also marks the first under Thessaly La Force, who took over the role of editor in chief from founder Dasha Zhukova last fall. Zhukova, an art world “It” girl, married to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, stepped into the role of editorial director.

“The whole thing was a little bit trial by fire,” La Force told WWD in a phone call between fashion shows in Paris. “I came on board in October and for a biannual, that’s kind of insane.”

La Force, a senior editor at Travel + Leisure when she joined Garage, has a literary bent — between jobs in editorial at The Paris Review and Vogue.com, she got an MFA in creative writing at the prestigious Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

The theme of the issue, with contributors that include Zoe Kazan, Lena Dunham and Cintra Wilson, is “the future.”

“Visually and intellectually, it kind of works for the new year of 2017 and with this whole political climate, I think a lot of people are thinking about the future,” La Force said. “Or are nostalgic for the idea of a different kind of future.

“With these kind of magazines, you have the opportunity to be weird, be strange, be beautiful — if that’s not too cheesy to say,” La Force said.

The cover features Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, shot by Yvan Fabing, with a colorful, linear background that is the work of artist Mark Grotjahn. The magazine’s look reflects the vision of creative director Rémi Paringaux and fashion director Phoebe Arnold, who is also new to the masthead, and the editorial DNA of executive editor Michael Polsinelli, who has been part of the magazine since the beginning.

The issue was produced between London, where it has been based, and the Vice offices in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. But despite the addition of the fashion and art magazine to Vice Media’s sprawling media enterprise, La Force said the issue doesn’t reflect Vice’s influence.

“The partnership between us and Vice is really focused on the digital,” she said. Garage’s web site is slated for a relaunch this spring. “It will be this very beautiful, luxurious daily site,” La Force explained.