Garden & Gun is going beyond the pages of its magazine.

The Charleston-based Southern lifestyle glossy is expanding to include the Garden & Gun Club, a 50-seat cocktail lounge in Atlanta. The club, which held its opening party Monday night, is owned by the magazine (Garden & Gun wouldn’t disclose any figures) and, like the magazine, it plays up the Southern charm.

“A lot of what we are focusing on is deepening and expanding engagement beyond the magazine. Our goal was to create a place where our readers would be comfortable coming and dining or having a drink, but also to be a beacon to new people who have possibly crossed paths with Garden & Gun at one point or else have never heard of us,” said Garden & Gun chief executive officer and cofounder Rebecca Darwin. “It is absolutely a reflection of out brand. On the one hand, it feels very clubby and traditional and on the the other it is very modern.”

The menu, which was designed by Charleston chefs Mike Lata and Adam Nemirow, features Southern specialties that would not be out of place in the pages of the magazine, such as pimento cheese, boiled peanuts, plenty of cornmeal-crusted items and club sandwiches. Cocktails lean toward juleps and Old Fashioneds, as well as more modern spins on the classics. The Southern haberdashery Sid Mashburn designed the aprons and ties worn by the staff — which, along with the leather check book covers and magazines, are available for sale.

The club is situated in the Battery, the area that has sprouted up around the Atlanta Braves’ new stadium.

“The Braves is the baseball team of the South, and I think that they envisioned us as the expert on Southern culture and Southern food and entertaining and all that,” Darwin said. “We will be the place where, when you’ve gotten tired of the hot dogs and the noise and clamor, you can escape and have a cocktail.”

Read more:

Author and Journalist Tom Wolfe Dies at 88

Food & Wine Gets a Redesign

Pop-Up Magazine Starts Spring Tour