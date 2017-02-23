WWD: What do you make of fake news and how the Trump administration is interacting with the media?

GK: We have a job to do and the administration has a job to do. It is our job when things are put out that are really so totally and blatantly incorrect and false, to respond to that. I think at CBS we do that very well. Have there been some instances where you can say there has been some fake news? It has been proven that there are people putting out fake stories. Does that exist? Yes, but just because somebody hollers, “Fake news,” it doesn’t mean that it’s fake news. You have to be very discerning when you’re watching the news today to make that decision. I take great pride in knowing that CBS has never been lumped into the category of delivering fake news and there’s a reason for that. There are all sorts of checks and balances and we’re never in a rush to be first unless we have all the facts. We don’t play the game of, let’s get out there and do it first without verifying and triple-checking and sometimes quadruple-checking a story.

WWD: When you interview a surrogate from the Trump administration, how do you get through the spin? Have you interviewed Kellyanne Conway?

GK: I think she’s very good at her job. I marvel at her. I said to her, “You are so good at your job.” In the end, the truth always wins out. It always does, no matter how many times you tell a story that isn’t true. In the end, the truth comes out. There’s either video evidence or photographic evidence. I think the American people are smart consumers.

WWD: But are they?

GK: I know, but [Trump] — the American people have spoken. He definitely touched a chord in this country. I don’t think we as a country can ignore that. There are people in this country that felt their voices were not heard, and now I think everybody is listening. But you know, I have great respect for the office of the presidency and I re- ally do believe that Donald Trump wants to do a good job. I love the message that Barack Obama said—that we want him to succeed because we want the country to succeed. I’m sort of following that. I think there’s been a lot of frustration for a lot of people, but at the end of the day we all want this country to survive and thrive and be the superpower that we know it is.

WWD: What’s your media diet?

GK: The New York Times, USA To- day, The New York Post, The Daily News, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, too. I get up at 3:30 a.m. and I immediately start searching the news. My alarm goes off, I take a bath every day because I think good hygiene is important. I hit the ground running and I always send notes in the morning.