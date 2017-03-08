Gigi Hadid can add a new job description to her resume: Fashion photographer.

Donatella Versace has tapped the American model to shoot the Versus spring 2017 advertising campaign.

Using an iPhone and a digital camera, Hadid took candid pictures of her boyfriend, former One Direction star Zayn Malik, as well as of model Adwoa Aboah, both wearing signature pieces from the new Versus spring collection. These include leather biker jackets, faded denim pants and cut-out knitted sweaters.

The campaign styled by Patti Wilson was shot in a room at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“The Versus campaign captures everything that is special about Zayn, Gigi and Adwoa,” Versace said in a statement. “They are young people who define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and their love.”

Malik, who debuted a new haircut – an asymmetric fade with sweeping bangs – at the Balmain fall 2017 runway show last week in Paris, is gearing up to debut in June a capsule collection he designed with Versus. The see-now-buy-now collection will be available for purchase immediately after the launch.

“It was sick to work with Versus. Donatella is a G. It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign,” said Malik. “Looking forward to following up with my Versus collection that drops in June.”

The advertising campaign’s images will appear individually on Versus’ social media accounts starting Thursday, as well as grouped in the April print issues of international publications.

On the other side of the lens, Hadid is seen gracing the cover of the inaugural issue of Vogue Arabia. Paying tribute to her Palestinian roots the model was lensed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, wearing a beaded head veil and jewelry from Cartier.