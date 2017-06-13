MILAN — Giorgio Armani tapped Dutch photographer Annemarieke van Drimmelen to shoot his namesake label’s fall ad campaign. The black-and-white and color images capture a range of models posing in essential settings and sporting the key looks of the women’s and men’s collection.

These include a burgundy checked suit and a one-shoulder top with embellishments crafted with paillettes for women, while a gray suit paired with burgundy velvet outerwear and a minimalistic total-white shirt, pants and tie are among the looks for men. In addition, accessories such as a rigid clutch with geometric applications and velvet slippers with the initials of the designer embroidered on the front stand out in a series of close-up images.

The cast includes models Lara Mullen, Lineisy Montero, Margot Davy, Charlee Fraser, Milena Litvinovskaya, Aleksandar Rusic, Wouter Peelen, Hao Yun Xiang, André Bona, Jason Morgan and Andrey Zakharov.

The ad campaign will appear in international titles starting from this month.