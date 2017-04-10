Giorgio Armani unveiled today his latest Frames of Life 2017 eyewear campaign.

Chris Sebastian Joys, a talent from the Sydney Film School, who emerged during the second edition of the Films of City Frames — the company’s project developed in collaboration with Rai Cinema and aimed at supporting and promoting emerging film directors — shot the campaign’s video and black-and-white images.

The short movie, filmed in Vienna, tells the story of Emma and Tristan, who accidentally start a conversation after the woman mistakenly send a voice message to the man. Despite their different personalities — Tristan is a workaholic who doesn’t want to waste time, while Emma is a reflective, emotional person — they develop a strong relationship, without ever meeting.

The Frames of Life eyewear pieces — which feature an elegant, vintage-inspired look — take center stage, as the filters through the two characters perceive the reality surrounding them.

To coincide with the launch of the campaign, Frames of Life’s web site will be updated with contents featuring the same mood of the video and the campaign. Visitors will be also able to share their point of view on the themes explored by the video.

In addition, the Giorgio Armani company will invite people to interact with the protagonists of the campaign through a chatbot guide available at Facebook Messenger, as well as on the Armani Facebook page and at filmsofcityframes.com.

Last month, Giorgio Armani launched the third edition of the Film of City Frames project at the South by Southwest Conference & Festival in Austin, Texas. Running March 10 to 19, the festival celebrates the convergence of the film and music industries.

British actor Dev Patel, the Academy Award nominee for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the film “Lion,” was the mentor chosen this year by Armani to support and guide the students from five international film schools participating in the project.