MILAN — “Stop and See” is the title of the new short movie Giorgio Armani released on Monday as part of its “Frames of Life” eyewear fall advertising campaign.

The three-minute footage follows the run of three young characters — two males and a female — in the streets of Lisbon. As the high-paced black-and-white images flow on the insistent words of a female voice, the run reflects the relentless pursuit of success by the protagonists.

“Everywhere you turn, they’re telling you to run,” the voice-over says. “That we only live once, and so we run. There’s no time to waste.”

The crescendo is interrupted when the voice-over quotes “What if we stopped completely?” and each character stops to appreciate the natural landscape that surrounds them, reflected in the lenses of their Giorgio Armani sunglasses.

Designed by Italian eyewear giant Luxottica, the sunglasses and optical frames showcased in the clip feature vintage-inspired combinations of acetate and metal.

Once again, the company appointed emerging talents to direct the eyewear campaign. In particular, the “Stop and See” movie was directed by Pepe Avila del Pino and Kirsten Tan, who took part in the first edition of “Films of City Frames” as NYU Tisch School of the Arts students. Launched in 2014, “Films of City Frames” is a movie project developed in collaboration with Rai Cinema and aimed at supporting and promoting emerging film directors.

In addition, black-and-white and color images portraying the three protagonists in the Portuguese city flank the short clip. Images and video contents debuted today on the brand’s social media and on the dedicated web site, framesoflife.com.