Media company Girlboss is set to launch its second podcast series Sunday as the Silver Lake firm has broader ambitions of growing a podcast network.

The podcast, called “Self Service,” is to focus on a fusion of personal wellness mixed with astrology. Girlboss editorial director Jerico Mandybur serves as host of the new program with clinical psychologist Dr. Lauren Hazzouri and astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo joining. Additional podcast launches are set for this year.

“Self Service is a glimpse into the future of Girlboss,” the firm’s founder, Sophia Amoruso, said in a statement. “The Girlboss Radio Network exists to create content through the voice and lens of women in a time where it’s never been more necessary. We will partner with a diverse group of remarkable talent to tell stories that matter to our community — from career, entrepreneurship and money to wellness and beyond.”

Mandybur joined Girlboss from Mashable Australia, where she previously worked as editor and was one of several new-hire announcements made by the company in August. These included digital media executives previously hailing from companies such as Refinery29 and Goop after the company disclosed a little over $1 million had been raised from investors such as Bam Ventures, Human Ventures and Slow Ventures. The seed round’s total was later bumped to $3.1 million in December with additional capital led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and included serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, who is no stranger to podcasts.

“Self Service” joins the company’s flagship “Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso” podcast, which she initially launched while still at the fashion e-tailer Nasty Gal, which she founded. The series consists of one-on-one interviews conducted by Amoruso, who now counts 85 segments of the program under her belt. She’s interviewed a variety of guests on her show, ranging from actress Charlize Theron and musician Courtney Love to Story’s Rachel Shechtman and Glossier founder and chief executive officer Emily Weiss.

Outside of the podcasts, the Girlboss platform also consists of its namesake website, social media, e-newsletters, the Girlboss Rally conference series, Girlboss Foundation and books.