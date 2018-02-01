Vogue Italia goes natural. For the first in the history of the glossy magazine, the cover of the publication’s February issue features a model with no makeup and wearing looks she styled herself.

To mark the issue, Vogue Italia enlisted Gisele Bündchen, who posed for British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth. She didn’t use any artificial lights and shot with a film camera, portraying the model in the intimacy of her house in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

In the reportage-like candid images, the model is captured in moments of her everyday life with her family, which includes husband Tom Brady and their children Benjamin and Vivian.

For example, an image shows Bündchen riding a horse with her children on the beach, while in another shot the model and Brady play with the kids on the grass.

In the magazine, the images are presented with an interview of Bündchen by South African writer Richard Mason, who shares with the model a passion for sustainability.

Vogue Italia’s February issue is hitting newsstands on Tuesday.

The Vogue Italia feature is the latest example of Bündchen and Brady allowing glimpses into their private lives. Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback who will be seeking his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday, has done a series of films for Facebook that provides rare insights into his personal life, showing him exercising with Bündchen, playing with his children and talking about his life. The more-personal looks at the couple’s lives comes as Brady and Bündchen are launching their lifestyle brand TB12, which includes nutritional products, exercise regimens and more.