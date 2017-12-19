MILAN — Giuseppe De Bellis has left his role of editor in chief of GQ Italia, said Edizioni Condé Nast on Tuesday.

De Bellis is joining Sky Sport and Condé Nast Italia’s editorial director Luca Dini will serve as ad interim editor in chief of GQ Italia. Dini will be supported by senior editor Giovanni Audiffredi, who will be promoted to the role of GQ vice director in January, and by the magazine’s current creative and style director Andrea Tenerani.

De Bellis will continue his collaboration with the publishing company by overseeing the realization of Inc., the supplement, distributed with GQ three times a year focused on economy and finance.

Despite the difficulties of the Italian publishing market, Condé Nast said GQ grew 2.5 percent in 2017 compared with 2016 and that the January fashion issue’s advertising sales were up 50 percent compared with those of the same issue last year.

Condé Nast, which went trough a restructuring phase last summer that drove to the closure of Vogue Italia’s sister publications L’Uomo Vogue, Vogue Bambini, Vogue Sposa and Vogue Accessories, is closing 2017 with a year-on-year 18 percent increase of its digital business up to 20 million euros.