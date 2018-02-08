Glamour and the Council of Fashion Designers of America are rolling out a broad study of the state of women in the fashion industry.

“You can’t change any industry until you figure out if there are issues. One of the great things about this is that we are coming together to really look at the state of women in the fashion industry — and that is the kicking off point for any solutions or discussions going forward,” said Glamour’s new editor in chief Samantha Barry. “The idea is to really focus on examining an industry that caters largely to women but is disproportionately male at the top.”

The survey, titled “The Glass Runway,” will be conducted by a leading consulting firm and will go out to a broad swath of the fashion world, at a variety of levels. Results will be published in the June issue of Glamour, which hits newsstands in May, and on the CFDA’s web site.

The report will examine issues such as pay equity, gender balance and promotion, gender bias, family leave policy and workplace culture.

“We really felt that the CFDA’s position as the governing body of American fashion, could be used to show support and create awareness for social issues,” explained CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb. “As we moved into 2018, we wanted to go deeper with that commitment and responsibility.”

The study is certainly timely, given the current conversations about gender swirling around many industries.

Earlier this month, in the wake of allegations against fashion photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber, which prompted major publishers such as Condé Nast to release codes of ethics, the CFDA sent out an e-mail to its members emphasizing the need for precautions against sexual harassment.

“It is time for our industry to look at itself,” said Diane von Furstenberg, chairwoman of the CFDA. “We need to create a path to full equality, empower women to rise to the top of the fashion industry, and support them and anyone who may be mistreated in the workplace.”

This follows a study that Glamour and L’Oréal conducted last summer, called “50 States of Women,” which looked at women’s attitudes toward themselves across the US.

