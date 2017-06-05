Glamour is moving its marquee event, Women of the Year, back to New York this fall.

After a pit stop in Los Angeles last year, WOTY, as its known among Glamour staffers, is coming to Brooklyn. The event, which will take place on Nov. 13, will include a daytime summit and evening awards ceremony, as it had last year when Glamour made the push to open the event to a broader audience and more sponsors.

This year, the daytime event will be held at the Brooklyn Museum in Prospect Heights and will take cues from the LA summit, which brought together Millennial women and former WOTY honorees. The Kings Theatre in Flatbush will play host to the evening ceremony.

Glamour editor in chief Cindi Leive told WWD that WOTY, now in its 27th year, will include performances, more main stage and breakout talks, as well as a new category. (Last year Bono was honored as “Man of the Year,” a first for the women’s glossy.)

“We’re maybe keeping ‘Man of the Year.’ I can’t say more,” said Leive, who remained tight-lipped about this year’s ceremony. The editor did offer that there may be additional pre- and post-WOTY events the day before and following the event.

She was able to express overall excitement for this year’s event, nonetheless. “This is a pretty epic year for women,” the editor offered. “Women are awake and engaged. Women care about their world…and making real connections.”

There will be multiple sponsors outside of L’Oréal Paris, which returned for its 16th year as the event’s title sponsor, as Glamour pushes to further capitalize on its event under Kim Kelleher, who took the reins as chief business officer of a group that includes the title.

Also new to team Glamour is Lindsay Leaf, who joins from Hearst as executive director of special events, and Tara Abrahams, who comes to the company as executive director of The Girl Project, Glamour’s philanthropic initiative. Abrahams had served as a consultant for the International Center for Research on Women and Girls Who Code, and she will work to expand the reach of The Girl Project. At Glamour.com, digital editorial director Laurel Pinson has been promoted to digital director, following the departure of senior executive director Annie Fox, who recently resigned to write a book in Paris.