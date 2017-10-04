Glamour has unveiled the lineup for its Girl Project philanthropic event, which will be held in New York and is timed to coincide with International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11.

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Uzo Aduba will host the morning-long event held for 300 girls from public high schools in New York and New Jersey. During a series of what Glamour described as “TEDX-style” presentations, “Black-ish” actress and Harvard student Yara Shahidi will talk about identity and the importance of activism; model and “body activist” Ashley Graham will give a speech on confidence and self-esteem; Instagram poet Cleo Wade will perform a piece on perseverance, and Maybelline spokesmodel Herieth Paul will tell the crowd about her international experience. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will be on hand to host a town hall discussion with Shahidi, where they will lead a talk about ways for young people to become active in the community.

“International Day of the Girl is the biggest day on the ‘Girl Calendar’ and a perfect opportunity to celebrate the power of educating girls around the world,” said Tara Abrahams, executive director of the Girl Project. “This event is about celebrating the power of an educated girl and reinforcing Glamour’s commitment to support the next generation of young women to become the next leaders of society and change the world for the better.”

The pep rally-style event, which began three years ago after the interest drummed up when Malala Yousafzai was honored at Glamour’s annual Women of the Year awards in 2013, provides scholarships and grants to help fund education, mentorship and career development for girls around the world while at the same time working to empower girls and get them psyched for the school year. Speakers in past years have included former first lady Michelle Obama, Charlize Theron and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

“Women of the Year is about celebrating women on one night, but we wanted to carry that forward to every single day,” Abrahams explained.

After a brief foray to Los Angeles, Glamour’s Women of the Year ceremony has returned to New York, and will take place on Nov. 13 in Brooklyn.

