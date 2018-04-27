Samantha Barry, Glamour’s new editor in chief, announced three new hires on Friday. Barry, who came to Condé Nast from CNN earlier this year, unveiled her first issue, which featured Melissa McCarthy on the cover and a revamped format, earlier this week.

In February, a little over a month after taking the reins, Glamour, along with Vanity Fair, laid off 10 staffers as part of what was described as “the first steps in reshaping their teams to reflect the new editorial directions of the brands.”

All three new hires — news and culture director Christina Coleman, senior political reporter Celeste Kate and senior editor Mattie Kahn — underscore Barry’s background in news and her ongoing effort to meld the print and digital divide.

Here is the staff announcement Barry sent late Friday morning:

Christina Coleman joins us as news and culture director. In her most recent role, she served as the senior news and culture editor for Essence.com. Prior to joining Essence, Coleman was the managing editor for NewsOne, as well as the news and politics editor for Global Grind. Additionally, she was the founding news editor for Solange Knowles’ Saint Heron. She is a vocal advocate for women, and has made appearances on CNN, HLN, BRIC TV and more. Christina will play a vital role as the director of news and culture, helping to shape our #Think vertical across print and digital and working with the team to develop our biggest stories of the year — and how we build and amplify those stories. Christina will be in the office beginning May 14th. Celeste Katz is our new senior political reporter. Celeste has more than 20 years of experience covering politics and elections, most recently at Newsweek. During the 2016 presidential campaign, she cohosted “Special Relationship,” a podcast from Mic and The Economist. Celeste spent 15 years on staff at the New York Daily News, where she covered national, state and city politics as a correspondent and columnist. Celeste will play a big part in telling the story of the midterm elections, the road to 2020, and more — breaking stories and covering politics through a Glamour lens. Celeste starts next Monday, April 30th. Mattie Kahn comes on board as senior editor. She joins us from Elle.com, where she was a staff editor and led the site’s coverage of news and politics, with an emphasis on gender issues. She has written for a number of other titles, including Refinery 29 and Buzzfeed, and in 2016, her multimedia account of the Flint water crisis for Elle was awarded two MIN Online awards and a Front Page Award from the Newswomen’s Club of New York. In 2017, she also launched Elle.com’s acclaimed “Why I Ran” series. Mattie will be assigning, editing and writing stories for our #Think section, with a keen eye on how women are impacting the world around them — in politics, in their communities and in the workplace. Mattie joins the team next Monday, April 30th.

