Comscore revealed its top 50 U.S. digital media properties in June. While the list offered few surprises, it remains a useful window into Internet consumption. Search engines, social media platforms and the digital sites for broadcast media companies once again topped the list of unique visitors on mobile and desktop during the month, according to Comscore.

Google Sites ranked number one, with 241.4 million unique visitors, followed by Facebook (203.9 million) and Yahoo Sites (185.6 million). Microsoft Sites and Amazon Sites were close behind, with 183.8 million and 180 million, respectively. Comcast NBC Universal came in at number six with 155.3 million — narrowly beating out AOL Inc. with 154.5 million. CBS Interactive outranked Apple Inc. with a respective 148 million and 140.9 million. Turner Digital, parent company of CNN, garnered 131.2 million. Formerly “fair and balanced” Fox News Digital Network attracted 82.2 million.

Despite being President Trump’s favorite mode of communication, Twitter, with 110.3 million, came in behind The Weather Company’s 110.6 million. Snapchat continued to fight for market share with 95.3 million visitors — coming in behind professional networking site LinkedIn, which grabbed 103.1 million and Wikimedia Foundation Sites with 99.4 million.

Over to magazines: Time Inc. came in first of the legacy publishers with 127.3 million unique visitors. Hearst logged 104.3 million for the month, coming in ahead of rival Condé Nast Digital, which attracted 93 million unique visitors. Meredith Digital drew 71.3 million.

For newspapers, USA Today Network led the pack with 110 million. The New York Times and The Washington Post may be engaged in a heated scoop war, but when it comes to Comscore data, the Times, with 85 million uniques, beat out the Post’s 76.4 million. For the Millennially focused outlets, BuzzFeed.com won out with 75.2 million. Not far behind was Vice Media, with 72.3 million, and Vox Media, which includes Vox.com, Recode, Racked, The Verge and Eater, with 70.9 million unique visitors.

Read more:

Media Companies’ New Master: Amazon

Is There Life After Print?

Social Media and Tech Firms Lead Rankings of Digital Media Sites

Here’s How Top Women’s Magazines Are Doing Online

Search Engines and Social Media Sites Led Comscore’s Top 50 Digital Properties in February