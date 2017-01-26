A MORE MOBILE WORLD: Google-parent Alphabet Inc. said mobile helped drive its fourth-quarter sales up 22 percent, to $26.1 billion, producing net income of $5.3 billion.

Sales were a higher than expected by Wall Street and earnings were a little lower, but the company’s outsized gains nonetheless underscored the still-growing importance of technology.

Chief financial officer Ruth Porat told Wall Street that, “Advertising revenue growth was driven by mobile search with ongoing strength in YouTube and programmatic.”

Google advertising revenues made up $22.4 billion of the company’s total top line in the quarter, leaving little doubt where all those publishing ad dollars have gone.