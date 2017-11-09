Corey Moran has been named Google‘s head of industry, fashion and luxury. In this role, Moran will oversee Google’s relationships with the fashion and luxury sector, working on brand activations, partnerships and utilizing data to maximize and target brands’ reach to consumers.

The position of head of industry, which Google has for every sector, is part of the company’s sales organization and serves as the primary contact for each industry.

“The way we position it here at Google is that it’s sort of like the publisher of a magazine or the GM of an online brand,” Moran said. “We want to be the first phone call a brand makes when they are faced with either a challenge or an opportunity.”

“Our charge is to be the front line for any of their needs when it comes to Google products or services,” he continued. The mandate spans Google’s products and services, from brand partnerships, targeted search, brand activations including examples such as display content on YouTube.

Moran has been an account executive at Google since 2016. Before that, he was at Coty Inc., most recently as the senior director of U.S. marketing for the beauty company’s fragrance portfolio.

“Google has never been more committed to the fashion industry in my time here or my time when I was on the other side of the business working with Google as a partner,” Moran said.

As an example, Moran cited Google’s recent fashion week effort, where the tech company worked to target users who searched for any content related to fashion week with news and information. Another recent example Moran cited was Google’s partnership with the costume institute, which combined virtual reality with fashion history.

“As the ecosystem grows, so does the sheer amount of data that we have to inform our decisions,” he said. “Having tools and resources to mine for insights and provide actions is key to building for the future. Many tools are already available and many more will follow.”

Read more:

The Estée Lauder Cos. Partners With Google Squared for Consumer Engagement MBA Program

Google Search Returns Attract Eye of Industry

Virtual Fashion: Google Takes to the Met

Google/Alphabet’s Q3 2017 Revenue Topped $27B