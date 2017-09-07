Graydon Carter is leaving Vanity Fair after 25 years, the editor in chief said today.

“I’ve loved every moment of my time here and I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted to do,” Carter said in an announcement. “I’m now eager to try out this ‘third act’ thing that my contemporaries have been telling me about, and I figure I’d better get a jump on it.”

Carter will step down at the end of the year to focus on what the announcement termed his “third act.”

“I’ve had the most extraordinarily talented staff, which has made my longevity in this job possible,” he said. “Indeed, many of the senior staff at the magazine have worked alongside me for my whole time here. We built a magazine with sophistication, wit and an international outlook, on a bedrock of solid journalism. And Vanity Fair has been tremendously profitable. I don’t think there’s a monthly magazine anywhere with a greater reach.”

Carter, 68, has been editor in chief at Vanity Fair since 1992.

