ROMAN RHAPSODY: Gucci unveiled its cruise 2018 advertising campaign on Thursday, once again a testament to Alessandro Michele‘s love for Rome.

The brand’s creative director is continuing the journey started with Gucci’s spring ad images, which were also set in the Eternal City.

After showcasing the grandeur and prime locations of his hometown, the designer decided to opt for a more intimate take on eclectic personalities living in the Roman apartments and neighborhood parks. A wide and diverse portfolio of talents – mainly Italian – fronts the vintage-inspired images, including actress Chiara Mastroianni; Italian film producer Ginevra Elkann, granddaughter of Gianni Agnelli and sister of John and Lapo Elkann; Italian actors Alessandro Borghi, who was recently master of ceremonies of the Venice Film Festival, and Miriam Leone, among others.

British photographer Mick Rock captured the flamboyant portraits of the subjects in their homes and local gardens, in addition to portraying them in intimate studio shots.

“I got constant stimulation from the clothes,” Rock said, defining the label’s cruise collection “so fabulous and colorful.” The photographer also praised Michele’s personality, describing the designer as “an open, giving force.”

Rock made his name documenting the likes of Syd Barrett, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Blondie, Talking Heads, the Ramones and the Sex Pistols, in addition to being David Bowie’s official photographer during the artist’s Ziggy Stardust incarnation. The photographer’s experience around trend-setting rock stars also included the creations of a range of memorable album covers, such as Lou Reed’s “Transformer,” Iggy and the Stooges’ “Raw Power” and Queen’s “Queen II.”

Flanking the images, a short movie directed by Chuck Grant will be released both in 60-second and 120-second formats. The footage centers on the talents and details of the collection alternating full-framed clips to multiple, old homemade movie-inspired takes, to the soundtrack of Arthur Russell’s “Place I Know/Kid Like You” song.

The campaign will run internationally starting Oct. 1.

