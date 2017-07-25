Gucci fall ad

An image from the Gucci fall campaign

Glen Luchford



FAR, FAR AWAY WITH GUCCI: Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele took his nerdy aesthetics one step further – far, far away. His fall advertising campaign, photographed and directed by Glen Luchford, has a dreamy, retro-futuristic quality as Michele was inspired by the science fiction genre from the Fifties and Sixties, including the TV series “Star Trek.”

As reported, Gucci teased the campaign on Instagram in April with a number of videos featuring models styled as aliens wearing Michele’s designs. The collection in the campaign is worn by a mixed cast of humanoids, aliens, robots and earthlings.

Gucci fall ad

An image from the Gucci ad campaign featuring the Creature of the Black Lagoon, courtesy of Universal Studios Licensing LLC  Courtesy of Universal Studios Licensing LLC

Blurring boundaries of time and space, the human characters interact not only with extra-terrestrial creatures, but appear staving off dinosaurs as well.

Gucci ad for fall

An image from the Gucci fall ad campaign  Glen Luchford

Back in space, Gucci’s models travel in style on “Star Trek” spaceships.

Gucci fall ad

Inside the control room. Credit TM & © 2017 CBS Studios Inc. Star Trek and related marks are properties owned by CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.  TM & © 2017 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK and related marks are properties owned by CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For the campaign, Gucci tapped art director Christopher Simmonds, hairstylist Paul Hanlon and makeup artist Yadim Carranza.

The company also created the dedicated hashtag #gucciandbeyond.

Alessandro Michele Gucci instagram
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus