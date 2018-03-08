MILAN — Gucci celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8 with a new initiative promoted by its Chime for Change international campaign to empower women and girls.

Gucci and Chime for Change teamed up with artist and poet Cleo Wade, who realized a series of artwork featuring simple and direct messages, such as “We do not change the world when we whisper we change it when we roar” and “Women of the world: we see you we hear you we are you.”

The artwork is being shared on Gucci and Chime for Change social media platforms, and appears as an advertising campaign running in international titles, including The New York Times, the Financial Times, La Repubblica and Il Corriere della Sera. It is also being displayed on outdoor billboards in New York’s Times Square and in Los Angeles.