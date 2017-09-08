The premier issue of Goop magazine is here, and not surprisingly, Gwyneth Paltrow is on the cover.

The quarterly publication, which is a collaboration between the actress’ wellness brand and Condé Nast, will hit newsstands — and Goop’s online store — on Sept. 19 and clocks in at 96 pages. Advertisers include Gucci Eyewear, Neiman Marcus Beauty, NBC, BMW, Roberto Coin and Frédérique Constant. The magazine, which is coproduced by Goop and Condé, is meant to be a collectible edition and with that comes with a hefty newsstand price: $14.99.

For the first issue, the actress posed mostly naked, covered in some sort of no doubt purifying full-body mud mask. “Earth to Gwyneth” the wavy, Seventies-inspired font cover proclaims.

The cover story is an eight-page homage to the Goop chief executive officer, where she talks about such controversial topics as her first cleanse, venom therapy and her interest in alternative therapies. The eminently quotable Paltrow offers gems such as:

“You can only be a perfectionist if you think, erroneously, that there’s a finish line in life. I try to succeed and fail all the time in all kinds of ways,” and “For me, when I take my shoes off and walk in the grass, it’s so healing. It’s hard to find scientific evidence for the idea that ‘I feel good.’ But by trying, you get so much juice out of life.”

Other stories fall into Goop’s content verticals (do, get, be, make, go). Naturally, they all fall into the theme of “wellness.” According to Goop, the issue offers advice for embarking on “a makeup bag detox” and “deep-dives into crystals and mud masks, reiki and bee-venom treatments.” There is also more traditional magazine fare such as instructions for an at-home Tracy Anderson workout, a recap of fall fashion and a guide to having better orgasms. Perhaps walking barefoot in the grass first helps?

