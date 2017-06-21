PARIS — For its first advertising campaign under artistic director Haider Ackermann, Berluti opted for a minimal concept focusing on key accessories rather than clothes.

The still life images shot by Robin Broadbent will appear on 150 kiosks in Paris from June 22 to 29 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, and run as double-page spreads in print.

The main image of the campaign is a flask clad in alligator that is designed to telegraph the new positioning and style evolution of the brand. A Venezia leather version will be available in a limited and numbered edition of 50 to celebrate the launch of Berluti’s e-commerce site in France on June 22.

Also featured is the Bergen, a new Army-inspired boot introduced by Ackermann in his debut collection for fall, which comes in alligator with a deep green patina. Finally, the Alessandro Oxford shoe is shown with the house’s signature handwritten Scritto design.

“To try to seduce with the essential was the approach I wanted to have for this very first season,” said Ackermann.

“With Haider we wanted to tell a story that was in line with Berluti’s DNA, where the product would be the hero,” added Antoine Arnault, chief executive officer of Berluti. “Lifestyle is at the heart of Berluti. We are aspirational because we are a luxury brand but we also want to be inspirational.”