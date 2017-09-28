Hamilton South, cofounder of HL Group with Lynn Tesoro and one of the industry’s most recognized public relations and marketing strategists, is leaving the company — and the fashion world — to take on a new role. South will become chief of staff to the co-chief executive officers of Standard Industries, a New York-based group headed by David Winter and David Millstone with investments in roofing and mining companies and real estate.

“One of the great privileges of working at HL Group has been the range of topics we get to touch on a daily basis,” South told WWD. “I learned early on that to be truly educated you can’t just work to get better or wiser at what you already know — you have to go out and learn new things. Sometimes that means taking a risk and changing the chapter, and this is the right moment for me to go somewhere else and experience something altogether new.”

For her part, Tesoro said, “Hamilton has been my partner for the past 17 years; he is also one of my closest friends. Although I will miss him, I continue to be inspired by our business, our incredible talent and our fantastic roster of clients.”

Tesoro and South founded HL in 2001 after working together through the years at Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren. South also served as an editor at large at Vanity Fair, while Tesoro worked at Calvin Klein. In addition to his role at HL Group and soon at Standard Industries, South serves on the boards of Baccarat S.A., David Yurman and Diane von Furstenberg.

HL’s current client list includes Four Seasons Hotels; Pepsico; Oscar de la Renta; Yurman; Casper; Tory Burch; G-III, and Tom’s.