Former Man of the World editor in chief and creative director Christopher Tennant is joining Harper’s Bazaar as executive editor. Tennant will report to Bazaar editor in chief Glenda Bailey when he starts his new job on March 13.

Tennant fills the role left open by Stephen Mooallem, who decamped for The Village Voice in January to become its editor in chief. Most recently, Bazaar’s new executive editor served as editor in chief and creative director for men’s quarterly lifestyle glossy Man of the World since 2013. He has also held contributing editor jobs at Condé Nast’s Vanity Fair and Playboy, and he worked as executive editor of The Daily Front Row.

Tennant began his career at New York magazine and Talk, and was deputy editor and cofounder of Radar and RadarOnline.com.

“I’m [pleased] to be joining Glenda and her brilliant team at Bazaar, which has always bucked the odds by remaining original and consistently innovative,” he said Friday. “The opportunity to build on that 150-year legacy was just too good to pass up.”

Aside from the normal executive editor duties, Tennant will also work with newly minted entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy, who was added to the Hearst-owned glossy shortly after executive director Laura Brown left the company to become editor in chief of Time Inc.’s In Style late last summer.

Bazaar has been working to fill up holes that have been left open by a handful of senior editorial departures last year, while maintaining a cost efficient base — a companywide mandate. This has translated to consolidation of jobs, as well as an expansion of duties for employees and title promotions. Case in point: in order to shore up some of its fashion coverage, Bazaar recently promoted Nicole Fritton to fashion director. Fritton began her career in fashion at Bazaar under Liz Tilberis, and held the role of fashion market and accessories director previously.