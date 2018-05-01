Hearst announced two new hires at Harper’s Bazaar.

Amy Synnott has been named executive editor of the magazine, reporting to editor in chief Glenda Bailey.

“I have been a huge fan of the magazine ever since I was a teenager, so joining Glenda and her amazingly creative team at Bazaar is truly a dream job for me,” said Synnott.

Synnott spent four years at InStyle, most recently as executive editor, and launched The Beautiful Edit, a beauty and style site, in 2016. She has been at Harper’s Bazaar as executive editor on an interim basis since December. “I’ve long admired Amy’s career. Her experience and expertise across fashion, beauty and wellness makes her a valuable addition to the team,” Bailey said.

Hearst also announced that Jessica Matlin has been hired for the role of beauty director within the luxury editorial beauty division, with a focus on Harper’s Bazaar, and will report to Hearst chief beauty director Leah Wyar Romito.

“This is a particularly exciting time in beauty right now, and I’m looking forward to bringing this to life for Bazaar readers,” Matlin said.

Matlin comes to Hearst from Condé Nast, where she was the beauty and health director at Teen Vogue, which announced it would become online-only late last year. Before going to Teen Vogue, Matlin was the deputy beauty editor at Cosmopolitan and, prior to that, worked at Lucky; O, The Oprah Magazine; Allure; W, and the beauty brand SpaceNK. She is also the founder and cohost of beauty podcast called Fat Mascara.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Jessica Matlin back to Hearst as beauty director within the luxury editorial beauty division,” Romito said. “As founder and co-host of Fat Mascara, the beauty industry’s preeminent podcast, she’s developed deep relationships with top founders, influencers, and executives, which will benefit our entire portfolio.”

