Health magazine has named Amy Conway editor in chief as Meredith Corp. settles in as owner of the title.

Conway is replacing Lori Leibovich, who became editor in chief of Health and was tasked with overseeing Time Inc.’s health vertical, including Real Simple, less than a year ago. A Meredith spokeswoman said Leibovich is leaving the company to “pursue more digital opportunities.” Before her stint at Time Inc., which Meredith acquired earlier this year, Leibovich was the executive editor for lifestyle at The Huffington Post.

As for Conway, she’s worked since early 2016 as executive editor and editor in chief of Martha Stewart Weddings, a Meredith title since 2015, as well as editor of Martha Stewart’s cookbooks and executive editor of Everyday Food magazine. A Meredith spokeswoman said Martha Stewart Weddings will be “under the editorial guide” of the broader Martha Stewart brand at Meredith, which is overseen by Elizabeth Graves, Martha Stewart Living editor in chief.

Liz Vaccariello, vice president and group editorial director at Meredith, hinted at Conway’s task at Health as being something of a revitalization of the magazine, saying the company is “confident she will enhance the appeal of this brand to new and existing readers alike.”

“Amy bring a tremendous insight as an editor with a great depth of knowledge and vast experience in women’s lifestyle content, along with proven editorial leadership,” Vaccariello added.

Conway noted in a statement that “health and wellness are topics I’m extremely passionate about,” meaning wellness will likely become more of a focus at the magazine, as brands like Goop have shown what an appetite there is among consumers for the area.

