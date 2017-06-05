Hearst is expanding its local news portfolio.

The company has acquired the print and digital assets of 21st Century Media Newspaper LLC, a Connecticut-based media group that includes three daily newspapers — New Haven Register, The Middletown Press and The Register Citizen; eight weekly newspapers; niche publications, and Connecticut Magazine. The company, which didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

With the addition of the 21st Century Media Newspaper properties, Hearst’s collection of U.S. newspapers comes to 22 dailies and 64 weeklies.

“This investment strengthens Hearst Newspapers’ commitment to local communities in Connecticut, and expands Hearst’s local media presence to eight daily titles, 11 weeklies and a robust collection of digital outlets within the state,” Hearst Newspapers president Mark Aldam said.

The new properties, which will be folded into Hearst Newspapers’ Connecticut Media Group, have a combined weekly circulation of more than 470,000 households and a monthly digital reach of 1.4 million unique visitors, according to Hearst.

“By connecting our current Connecticut media assets across Fairfield County with the New Haven Register group, we expect to advance enterprise journalism across southern Connecticut,” Aldam said.

