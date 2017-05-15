Hearst Magazines Digital Media has named Adam Harris for the newly created position of vice president of data products. In this role, Harris will be tasked with building and implementing data products throughout Hearst Magazine’s digital portfolio.

As Hearst, like its competitors, has continued to look to ways to lure advertisers with added value, data has become an increasingly vital resource. In a 2016 year-end review letter, the privately owned company touted “relatively modest revenue growth” to $10.8 billion amid its continued efforts to diversify its portfolio by increasingly leaning on business data and software systems.

“We touch over 300 million people a month across owned and social platforms. How we capture, manage and deploy our data is key to increasing value for our advertisers,” said Troy Young, president of Hearst Magazines Digital Media.“Adam has an incredible knowledge of the digital advertising ecosystem and track record for creating innovative digital ad products.”

Harris, who will report to Young, comes to Hearst from the digital media and entertainment company Mashable, where as the senior vice president of sales strategy and partnerships, he oversaw many aspects of advertising sales, including sales strategy, programmatic ad stack, the programmatic sales team, yield team and off-site syndication.

Prior to his time at Mashable, Harris held various positions in product strategy at Collective, a data-driven, programmatic advertising company that connects brand marketers to audiences by devising personalized ad experiences. During his career, Harris, who has a master’s degree in politics from Princeton University, also worked in business development and analytics at companies including EyeView Digital, PointRoll and LimeWire.