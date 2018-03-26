Hearst has named Richard Dorment, a senior editor at Wired, as the new editor in chief of Men’s Health.

This is a return to Hearst, which acquired Men’s Health from Rodale in January, for Dorment. Prior to his two-year stint at Wired, Dorment was a senior editor at Esquire under longtime editor in chief David Granger.

“It’s great to be back at Hearst, and I’m thrilled to be joining Men’s Health at such a critical time for men across America,” Dorment said. “The old rule books about fitness, wellness and success have been torn up, and we’re writing our own rules as we strive to become stronger, faster, better versions of ourselves — better partners, better parents, better friends and better men.”

Dorment assumes the position that has been held on an interim basis by David Zinczenko, who has been serving as interim editorial director of the title since January, when editor in chief Matt Bean left following Hearst’s acquisition of Rodale. Hearst’s acquisition was part of a broader trend of media consolidation over the past year, which has included Meredith’s purchase of Time Inc., AMI’s purchase of Men’s Journal and WWD parent company Penske Media’s acquisition of Rolling Stone.

In the new reporting structure at Hearst, Men’s Health is part of Hearst Magazines’ Men’s Group, which is overseen by Esquire editor in chief Jay Fielden and Hearst Magazines chief content officer Joanna Coles.

“Richard is passionate about telling great stories in ways that will improve men’s lives and he is committed to quality journalism,” Coles said. “We are thrilled to welcome him back to Hearst and to see his vision for this important brand come to life.”

