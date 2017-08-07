Hearst Magazines has hired Jon Gluck away from Condé Nast, where he was the managing editor of Vogue, for the newly created position of executive director of editorial talent, development and special projects. In this role, he will oversee senior-level editorial recruiting, develop existing and new magazines, and work to create special projects like live events.

Gluck will report jointly to chief content officer Joanna Coles and Scherri Roberts, senior vice president of human resources.

“This is a new, multidimensional role. In addition to identifying and fostering talent, Jon will help create new brands and partnerships and strengthen existing ones as we double-down on development,” Coles said. “We’re more focused than ever on accelerating the process from idea to introduction.”

Gluck is replacing Eliot Kaplan, who was vice president of talent acquisition and announced his plan to retire earlier this year after 18 years at Hearst Magazines.

“To say that the industry is going through an exciting period of change is an understatement,” Hearst Magazines president David Carey said. “Jon will play a central role in the transformation of our U.S. media business, both as we evolve our existing businesses, and acquire and start new ones.”

Gluck has been at Vogue since 2013. Prior to that, he spent a decade as deputy editor of New York magazine.

“My focus and my passion has always been to make great magazines, find and nurture talent, and develop brands and experiences that resonate,” Gluck said. “I’m excited to work with all of the editors to build their initiatives, capabilities and teams.”

