For its second annual NewFront, Hearst Magazines Digital Media rolled out a slate of programming that targeted four main pillars: food, beauty, fashion and men’s lifestyle.

Held at Skylight Modern in New York Wednesday evening, the presentation focused on introducing videos made for the company’s titles Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire and digital food brand, Delish. The magazine publisher also said it would work with actress and activist America Ferrera on a multiplatform content partnership that includes an original docuseries across Cosmopolitan, Elle and Marie Claire that recognizes “ordinary women doing extraordinary things.”

Cosmopolitan will also get an original video series with “Blackish” star Yara Shahidi, dubbed “Keep Calm & Yara On.” Launching this fall on Cosmo’s Snapchat Discover channel, the 10-episode collaboration is meant to offer a fun, uplifting and relatable take on the self-care trend.

On the food front, Delish editor Joanna Saltz previewed Delish Kids, an online destination featuring videos, how-tos and recipes made by kids for kids. Saltz also unveiled DelishTV, the brand’s first foray into television, which will debut on A+E Network’s FYI channel in 2017. Hearst said Carine Roitfeld, who serves as global fashion director of Harper’s Bazaar, will launch her magazine, CR Fashion Book, on the company’s digital platform this month.

In an attempt to grab more Millennial eyeballs, Hearst said it is launching Glo, a healthy-living media brand in September, as well as a video partnership for Seventeen with social platform Musical.ly that will cover beauty and fashion and roll out this summer.

Kate Lewis, senior vice president and editorial director of Hearst Magazines Digital Media, who introduced Glo to potential advertisers, offered: “What excites me most is the sheer breadth of what we’re doing and the variety of platforms we’re doing it on. So many platforms, so many different kinds of media, so many great collaborators, so many distinct brand voices. Our content team continues to innovate so we can be with our audience everywhere.”

“Across our portfolio, we produce, package and distribute 500 pieces of content each day,” said Troy Young, president of Hearst Magazines Digital Media. “We do it with one goal: to make people feel. While we can brag that last month we delivered more than 1.5 billion video views, the most important thing to us is not the view count but the viewers. Everything we do is with them in mind.”

Lee Sosin, senior vice president of Hearst Magazines Digital Media, explained that the video offering can blend editorial and branded content easily.

“The installations showcase how seamlessly our branded content fits with our editorial, because we are obsessed with quality and serving our audience,” Sosin said.