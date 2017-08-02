Hedi Slimane may not be done designing. In an interview in the August issue of Vogue Italia, the former Saint Laurent designer didn’t rule out a return to fashion.

“Going back to design will always be an option, as long as I stay loyal to my principles, and keep protecting the integrity of my work,” he said.

Slimane, who left Saint Laurent for the second time in April 2016, has been focusing on his pre-YSL photography and art career. Although rumors about the designer joining Chanel turned out to be just that, there has been ongoing speculation that Slimane could still make a design comeback. And with his most recent interview, he has certainly fanned the flames.

The Q&A with Vogue Italia editor at large Luke Leitch, conducted over e-mail, mostly concerned Slimane’s photographic portfolio, featured in the issue, of his adopted city of Los Angeles, where the Parisian-born Slimane has lived since 2007.

In the interview, Slimane also expressed that, growing up, he had very different career aspirations:

“Very early on, probably at age 13, I had this fantasy of working for Le Monde, the French national newspaper as a reporter,” he said.

