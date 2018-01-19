Sneaker blog turned men’s online lifestyle brand Highsnobiety has secured an $8.5 million dollar investment in a funding round led by Felix Capital.

“We are delighted to partner with an influential media brand like Highsnobiety, whose fast-growing, global community represents the next generation of trend setters and early adopters,” said Frederic Court, founder and managing partner of Felix Capital. “Their platform has become a critical hub for emerging trends in art, fashion and culture, and through their content production arm, they’re helping brands connect with today’s youth in ways that drive culture forward. This partnership is a great illustration of our investment thesis; to back founders who are building digital brands that have the potential to impact the world.”

This marks the first time that Highsnobiety, which started as a sneakers and Streetstyle focused blog in 2005 and now touts a staff that has grown from 15 to 100 across offices in New York, London and Berlin, is taking outside venture capital funding.

The company plans to use the investment to beef up its content studio, build out its live events arts and further develop its commerce arm.

“The proceeds of this funding round also allow us to do more with our brand partners,” Jeff Carvalho, Highsnobiety’s managing director said. “A big focus will be on expanding our content production arm, Highsnobiety+, to help brands stay viable and connect with the next generation in impactful ways, launching an exclusive event series, and exploring commerce opportunities that fit within our content.”

“It’s really going to be business as usual for us. David and I are still very much focused on the original mission that we have, which is to be an influential voice for forward-thinking young men,” Carvalho added.

And, as with anything, timing is everything.

“The things we have been writing about for the past 13 years have exploded in that time. Men’s wear was not a thing in 2005. Sneaker culture was not a thing in 2005. And streetwear certainly wasn’t either. To a certain degree, we got lucky. The very topics that Highsnobiety was founded on became a global trend,” Highsnobiety founder David Fischer said.