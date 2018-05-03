HL Group has a new leader of its Los Angeles outpost in Sunny Jenkins.

Jenkins, who previously worked with HL as a director between 2004 and 2011, has been named executive vice president and head of the Los Angeles office, which HL opened in 2007. Before returning to HL in 2016, Jenkins had stints in branding and p.r. roles at Nike Communications, BeachMint, Quicksilver and BCBG Max Azria.

In her new position with HL, Jenkins is tasked with expanding the company’s presence on the West Coast, along with oversight of clients like Fred Segal, St. John Knits, Ugg and Athletic Propulsion Labs, among others.

Amy Hufft, president of New York-based HL, said the group’s L.A. practice has “grown significantly” with celebrity and influencer campaigns, something Jenkins has been working on.

“With her deep industry roots and her ability to develop strong partnerships with clients, Sunny has been and instrumental part of HL Group’s success,” Hufft added. “We have seen Sunny’s skills and talents flourish since she joined HL Group and look forward to all she will bring to this role and out L.A. division.”

Jenkins could not be immediately reached for comment.

