Hollywood Life has revamped its look with a new web site meant to clarify and improve the user experience.

The pop culture-centric site, which targets Millennial women, tapped its original designer EunSun Lee, owner of CMYK + White Inc., for the update. The site, which launches today, also features illustrations from Lauren Tamaki, who created original drawings for Hollywood Life’s verticals.

According to Hollywood Life president and editor in chief Bonnie Fuller, the site hasn’t had a refresh since it launched in November 2009. The new site includes a cleaner look as well as an updated back end and reorganized taxonomy.

“Since we launched HollywoodLife.com seven-and-a-half years ago, we have grown tremendously in size and in the scope of our content,” Fuller said. “Our readers come to us for the very latest entertainment, celebrity, and fashion and beauty news, including exclusives. However, Hollywood Life has also become their go-to destination for all major news, including women’s issues, political and even global news. We felt it was top priority to give our female Millennial readers a modern, stylish, very easy-to-navigate way to dive into all the latest, up-to-the-minute information.”

The design process began in November 2016.

The new, more sophisticated site will carry over its look to Hollywood Life’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. A spokesman for the publication said the site will further build out its e-commerce efforts as a result.

Hollywood Life is owned by Penske Media Corp., which also owns WWD.

