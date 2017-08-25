Project Help Us Give, a nonprofit organization formed by individuals who work within the intimate apparel sector and other industries, announced that its annual HUG Gala will honor Lenzing Fibers and Jockey International at this year’s event. The gala will take place on Nov. 1 at a Fifth Avenue penthouse in New York.

The event has raised more than $6.5 million for Rusk pediatric rehabilitation and Tisch Hospital programs. In the past, it has been hosted by celebrities such as Betsey Johnson, Miranda Kerr and Khaliah Ali Wertheimer. Apparel industry executives from retail, manufacturing and the supply sectors will be in attendance.

High-profile companies and individuals in the fashion industry are honored at the gala each year, as Project Help Us Give’s mission is to “contribute to the triumph of the human spirit.” Accepting on behalf of Jockey International is Mark Fedyk, the president of North America wholesale and licensing and chief merchandising officer, and on behalf of Lenzing Fibers is Tricia Carey, the director of global business development.

The charity will celebrate its 62nd anniversary at the event.

Clelia Parisi, president of Project Help Us Give, said, “We are celebrating Project Help Us Give’s 62nd year of making better the lives of those who cannot help themselves and giving hope to those in need.”

Parisi added, “We will use the occasion of our Nov. 1 HUG Gala to give special thanks to our members, industry friends, past honorees and contributors for their continuing generosity.”

