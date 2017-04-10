Delilah Belle Hamlin, the 18-year-old model and daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, signed with IMG Models today, having previously been presented by Elite.

WWD interviewed Hamlin about a broad range of topics, ranging from her budding modeling career to her 265,000 Instagram followers, to her favorite brands and shopping habits. The Los Angeles native and high school senior said she plans to attend a New York university this fall, although she declined to reveal which one yet, in case things change.

WWD: How did you get your start in modeling?

Delilah Belle Hamlin: I never planned on modeling. I had an Instagram and I would make my sister take pictures of me in our backyard. One day, a modeling agency contacted me and I said, “I guess this could me a fun journey.” They e-mailed my mom and they flew in to meet us, and that was really cool. And that was my first agency [Elite].

WWD: Have you decided which college you’ll be attending in the fall and what do you want to study?

D.B.H.: I don’t know where I’m going exactly yet. I did get into a couple of schools in New York, and I’m hoping to move to New York and then continue my education there. I think I want to study something that has to do with psychology, such as abnormal psychology or criminal psychology.

WWD: How would you describe your personal style and where do you like to shop?

D.B.H.: I just try to put whatever I think is cute together. I try to go outside the box so I can express myself. I try to make everything look cool, I don’t really shop in stores very much. I just shop online most of the time. I like Barneys, I usually go on Instagram, and then message companies that are really cool and are creative and my style. I don’t shop online at specific web sites. I go on web sites and if I see a cool brand, I’ll click on what’s attached to their bio. I find most of my clothes on Instagram. Some brands that I really like are Chrome Hearts, Re/Done, Vetements, Shadow Hill (my friend’s company), and I’m really into Dr. Martens too right now.

WWD: Are you planning to go to Coachella or the Fyre Festival?

D.B.H.: As of now, I’m planning to go to Coachella.

WWD: Do you have your outfit picked out?

D.B.H.: I do, but I don’t want to spoil the fun.

WWD: I saw that you were just at a senior prom this week? What did you wear to that?

D.B.H.: I was. It was so much fun. I wore a Bec & Bridge velvety gown. It was my boyfriend’s senior prom.

WWD: Tell me about your runway experience, anything that stands out?

D.B.H.: My first show was Tommy, which was amazing. It was an exciting first show. It was a whole carnival fun fair. I walked the one in New York last September. My second show was Sherri Hill in February. The dresses were so beautiful. The gowns were so amazing. I thought it was really fun to dress up. That’s my favorite part of modeling, playing dress up. I think a really cool thing I did was participating in a gallery showing with people wearing the clothes for Baja East. It was a dinner and we wore the clothes. It was in New York. It wasn’t a typical fashion show. Then I walked Dolce & Gabbana in Milan. That was so much fun. I had a lot of friends, so many people I knew, and we all got to stay in the same hotel and got to hang out for a few days.

WWD: Why did you make the switch to IMG?

D.B.H.: I know a lot of people who have been with IMG and I’ve always aspired to be with IMG. I thought it was really cool, honestly. I was with Elite and things were going well. My agent left and I decided to leave and not follow him. I think it all worked out in the end because I’m grateful to be with IMG now.

WWD: What are you looking to accomplish in your career?

D.B.H.: I can already tell that IMG really takes care of their girls. I just feel I’m in a really good spot. I feel confident in how things are going to turn out. I feel like I’m going to get a lot of work. I’ll be able to travel and experience so many new opportunities from knowing people who have been with IMG.

WWD: Which friends of yours are represented by IMG?

D.B.H.: A ton — Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Sistine Stallone, Cameron Dallas — just a lot.

WWD: Will you start college in September or will you take time off to do the shows?

D.B.H.: As of now, I’m going to start college like everyone else is in September, and I’ll see what happens. Right now, I’m home schooled, it’s still a lot of work, and I’m able to balance and juggle it, so I think it will be OK.

WWD: Who home schools you, your folks?

D.B.H.: No. My sister and I go to Halfstrom Academy, which is a one-on-one individualized study school. You go into the office two hours a day and you meet with one teacher, one on one. It’s honestly great. You only have 16 classes per class. It’s geared to people who are traveling, and it’s been really helpful.

WWD: Have you been doing this your whole life, or is this a new development?

D.B.H.: Oh no, I used to go to an all-girls’ private school and I could not travel. When you’re modeling, it’s probably best to home school or go to the school I go to now.

WWD: How many followers do you have on Instagram and do you post everyday?

D.B.H.: Let me check. I have 263,000 followers. I don’t post everyday. Many people have told me: “If you want to get your followers up, post, post.” From my perspective, Instagram in this day and age really defines someone, not completely, but a lot of people see and that’s what they define as you. I like to post whatever I like, whatever I’m really excited about, whatever outfits I like that I wore. I don’t feel the need to post everyday, I just post whenever.

WWD: Are you very fanatical about exercising?

D.B.H.: I have a trainer that I’m meeting with in 30 minutes. But I’ve only met with her four times because I’m bad at working out. My sister goes everyday. She’s 15. She’s a model too. [As far as who represents her, she’s in transition]. I love meeting with the trainer, I love having someone who motivates me, but I haven’t met with her from before fashion month. It was so much traveling and jet lag, and I couldn’t get myself out of bed to work out, even though my sister could. I was so lazy. Now I’m back on track. It’s definitely easier with a trainer.

WWD: Are you interested in acting?

D.B.H.: If it comes my way, why not? But I’m not taking any acting classes right now. I used to act in plays when I was younger. Right now, I’m not. I sing. I did acapella at my all-girls school. We would travel to competitions and stuff.

WWD: How would you describe a great day for you?

D.B.H.: I feel like I have a lot going on, juggling modeling, school, friends, singing, traveling. My favorite thing to do is get in bed and watch Netflix and be cozy. I like spending time with my friends. I like watching criminal shows.

WWD: Are you friendly with any of the other “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” daughters such as Gigi or Bella Hadid? [Delilah’s mother, Lisa Rinna, starred in the TV reality show].

D.B.H.: We’re friendly, I’ve seen Gigi around. She taught me how to walk in the Tommy fashion show. She said, “Walk down the street like you’re going to get food.”

WWD: Are you more interested in runway or print?

D.B.H.: I think they’re very different environments, but I enjoy both.