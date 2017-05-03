InStyle will soon be available in the world’s second-largest economy. Time Inc.’s fashion and beauty title is expanding its brand reach to China by partnering with Modern Lady, a Chinese weekly fashion magazine that will be rebranded as InStyle Modern Lady.

“I could not be more excited about the launch of InStyle China. To see InStyle expand into such a massive, modern market is a thrill,” InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown said. “Not to mention it will be weekly, instead of monthly! I can’t wait to collaborate with the InStyle China team.”

InStyle Modern Lady will draw on Modern Lady’s existing readership and staff. The Chinese fashion and luxury magazine, which was launched in 2008 by Modern Media Group, whose portfolio includes Bloomberg Businessweek/China, claims a weekly circulation of over a million. InStyle’s 14th global edition will be distributed throughout mainland China. Jerri Ng, formerly Modern Lady’s editor in chief, will become the editor in chief of the new joint venture, and publisher Amy Young will be the publisher of InStyle Modern Lady.

“The launch of InStyle Modern Lady will bring a much more joyful reading experience and international fashion and lifestyle information to readers,” Modern Media Group chairman and chief content officer Thomas Shao said in a statement. “Also, it will have a significant favorable impact on the development of both Modern Media Group and Time Inc.”

Time Inc., which made the news last week when the publicly traded company decided against pursuing a sale, has licensing agreements in place with Chinese publishers for several of its titles, including Fortune, Sports Illustrated, Travel + Leisure and Golf Magazine.

