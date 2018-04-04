InStyle has named stylist Julia von Boehm fashion director.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Julia on and off for years. She has incredible taste, brilliant relationships — in both fashion and Hollywood — and she gets it done,” editor in chief Laura Brown said.



The post has been vacant since Melissa Rubini left last year.

“What interests me and what I love doing is marrying the high fashion of the runway with celebrities,” von Boehm said. “I will bring my sensibility of fashion to the magazine. It’s not going to change the audience, but it’s going to hopefully be refined and sensibly done. And I think I’m good at that.”

Von Boehm is no stranger to the magazine world. She worked at French Vogue in her 20s, assisting Carine Roitfeld and eventually becoming a fashion editor. More recently, she has contributed to brands such as Saint Laurent, Bulgari, Swarovski, Vera Wang, Tom Ford, David Yurman, Lancôme and Estée Lauder, and magazines, including German Vogue, Italian Vogue, Interview Germany, where she was the creative director, and Harper’s Bazaar, where she worked with Brown.

“I am very excited about this as a long-term project. I see it as an investment that’s very close to my heart, and I really want to give everything to it,” von Boehm said. “It’s not just one fashion shoot that you want to do great. You want to do everything great, and you want to build something. That’s what full-time positions are about.”

The hiring announcement comes weeks after Meredith Corp., which acquired InStyle parent company Time Inc. at the beginning of the year, revealed it is looking to sell several of its newsier titles and will lay off 1,200 employees over the next 10 months.

