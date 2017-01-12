InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown has made another hire, adding Sarah Cristobal as executive features editor.

Cristobal, who starts her new job on Tuesday, most recently served as editor of Yahoo Style from August 2014 to February 2016. Yahoo wound up shuttering some of its digital magazines and letting go of, or offering buyouts to, a fair amount of staff at the company.

Since then, Cristobal has been freelance writing and editing for various publications including Bloomberg Pursuits, WSJ Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar. Prior to that, Cristobal held gigs at Diane von Furstenberg, AOL StyleList, Harper’s Bazaar, and Style.com.

The editor will report directly to Brown, and she will spearhead cross-platform editorial initiatives and exclusive collaborations, as well as book and direct fashion and celebrity features and oversee all lifestyle content.

Brown said of Cristobal, “We’ve worked together for years — she has a great understanding of the celebrity and fashion worlds, and a unique ability to make things happen.”

Cristobal added: “It’s an exciting time to be coming onboard and I hope to build upon the magazine’s renewed creative spirit.”

Since joining InStyle as editor in chief in August, Brown, who came from Harper’s Bazaar, has made a few new hires, including the role of site director. That job holds a high level of importance at the Time Inc.-owned magazine, as the glossy is working to build up its digital audience and broaden its reach among Millennials. The task includes focusing on audience development and the expansion of video efforts. Ruthie Friedlander, who came on board from The Wall Group where she served as creative team lead, was hired to run the site in September. Friedlander also worked as a deputy editor at Elle.com and a digital manager at Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s fashion label, The Row.