Interview magazine is no more.

The magazine founded by Pop Art arbiter Andy Warhol nearly 50 years ago is shutting down today, according to now former employees, like senior online editor Trey Taylor, who wrote on Twitter of the closure. A representative of Brant Publications did not deny the magazine is closing, but declined to comment further. Repeated calls to the magazine’s office number were met with a busy signal.

Earlier this month Interview was sued by its former editorial director Fabien Baron and his wife, stylist Ludivine Poiblanc, over more than $600,000 in unpaid invoices, and a source claimed that many lower-ranking editorial contributors had also gone unpaid.

Baron’s lawsuit is not the only one Interview is dealing with. Former sales representative and eventually associate publisher Jane Katz last year sued the magazine for unpaid wages of more than $230,000, along with claims that she was unjustly fired. Dan Ragone, who was Interview’s president for six years, also sued in 2016 for allegedly unpaid wages of about $170,000 and that case is still working its way through the courts.

When looked at from a publishing standpoint, it’s little surprise that Interview is shutting down. It seems the masthead has been slowly winnowed and not updated online. Without Baron and the photographer Karl Templer, who weeks ago left his position as the magazine’s creative director, Interview was operating with major gaps in editorial leadership.

Brant Publications is owned by billionaire Peter Brant, who is a well-known art lover and Warhol fan. He and his then-wife Sandra bought Interview shortly after Warhol’s death in 1987 and Ingrid Sischy and Sandy Brant took the title over three years later, turning it into a must-read about the fashion and art crowd. Sandy Brant, who had been acting as chief executive officer and publisher, sold her 50 percent stake in its parent company to her former husband in 2008, and he”relaunched” it under Baron’s leadership. Brant’s daughter Kelly Brant has been running the publication as president for the last several years.

Austen Tosone, until now an assistant editor at Interview, wrote on Twitter that his six months at the magazine was “certainly a crazy ride.”

