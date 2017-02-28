Interview Magazine finally has a new editor in chief.

Nick Haramis, articles editor at T: The New York Times Styles Magazine, will take over the top spot on the magazine’s masthead. The position has been vacant since Keith Pollock left last fall to oversee digital at Architectural Digest.

Interview’s president Kelly Brant said: “Nick has the energy, creativity, and smarts that have always defined Interview and that will propel the brand forward for new audiences in dynamic ways.”

“I want to ratchet it up a bit and imbue the feeling of the magazine with a bit of the weird or unexpected,” Haramis told WWD.

Before joining T in 2013, Haramis was editorial director at Bullett Magazine and, prior to that, executive editor of Blackbook.

“When I was approached by Interview, it sort of felt like a no-brainer. In addition to sort of being humbled to work at such an esteemed magazine, it was also like ‘oh, dope, I get to do the thing that I really love doing at T but throughout an entire magazine,’” he said.

As an example of what he called “making weirdo pairings between writer and subject,” Haramis cited a column he created at T called “Perfect Strangers,” which chronicled a conversation between two incongruous personalities. The column kicked off in the spring with Leon Wieseltier and Chelsea Handler. Another column Haramis worked on at T that he pointed to was called “Take Two,” which juxtaposed product reviews from a pair of celebrities in wildly different fields, such as the astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson and quintessential supermodel Cindy Crawford.

That sort of matchmaking between cultural figures was the central premise of Interview when Andy Warhol started it in 1969, and the title has retained that identity over the decades — despite changes in the media and art landscape.

Haramis is a longtime fan of Interview. Growing up in a quiet Canadian town, he explained, the magazine gave him something to aspire toward.

“I didn’t have much access to anything New York-related or anything that felt edgy or underground when it came to arts and culture,” he said. “I learned a lot about that world, and dreamed of being a part of it, through the magazines that I read. And Interview was a bible of sorts.”

Haramis’ exit from the Times glossy is the latest shakeup at T, which has been without an editor in chief since Deborah Needleman announced her departure in November. Whitney Vargas, who had been filling in as interim editor in chief and was seen as a possible contender to succeed Needleman, left the company earlier this month. The newspaper has yet to name a new editor in chief, giving rise to a flurry of speculation over possible candidates.