IRELAND MAKES A MOVE: Ireland Basinger-Baldwin, formerly of IMG Models, has been signed by Muse Management. The actress, body activist, DJ and model will join the agency’s influencer and model boards.

The 22-year-old daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin has landed the covers of Elle Bulgaria, L’Officiel Ukraine and Marie Claire México. She has also had editorials in W, Vogue Italia, Vogue Taiwan, Love and Treats!. Baldwin recently posed for PETA’s antifur campaign, 24 years after her mother posed for the campaign. She is currently the face of Guess, shot by Claudia and Ralf Pulmanns. She continues to be managed by David Todd at T Management in Los Angeles.

“Muse understands my vision for the future and that I do not fit into a box,” said Basinger-Baldwin.

“She has grown up in the spotlight and now is the time to make a mark in the global fashion industry,” said Conor Kennedy, founder of Muse Management.