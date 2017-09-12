MILAN — Disruption seems to be Lapo Elkann’s new mantra. The Italia Independent eyewear brand founded by the young entrepreneur on Tuesday revealed its fall advertising campaign under the moniker “Disrupt the Future.”

The series of images in black-and-white shot by photographer Andrea Vailetti features both male and female models surrounded by an urban landscape and either riding or holding a skateboard, all sporting the brand’s signature sunglasses.

The campaign reflects the steps Elkann is taking to turn his company around and is referred to as a celebration of “a new chapter in the history of Italia Independent.” Italia Independent has been operating at a loss on the back of shrinking revenues. Figures for 2016 will be reported on Thursday. “’Disrupt the Future’” should be essential for every one of us, without any distinction, because it can be adapted to suit the unique, special story of every human being,” Elkann said.

To further enhance the concept of the campaign, the pictures come with the “Disrupt the Future” headline, which features a glitch effect.

In May, Elkann introduced the disruptive concept, taking over the Instagram account of Garage Italia Customs, the automotive restyling company he founded in 2015, with the weekly “Disruptive Mondays” series.

With Italia Independent’s fall campaign, the designer is extending the notion to his own eyewear and apparel brand. The campaign will appear on the firm’s digital platforms starting Oct. 17.