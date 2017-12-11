PARIS — Italia Independent Group said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe SA for the sale of its creative consultancy Independent Ideas Srl to Publicis Communication.

“The announced operation has an important strategic goal since Independent Ideas has developed an expertise in creativity and a portfolio of outstanding customers which, thanks to Publicis’ support, may further grow through Publicis’ global network and managerial structure,” the company said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding is binding and requires the parties to enter into definitive agreements within the first months of 2018.

Founded in 2007 by Lapo Elkann and Alberto Fusignani, Independent Ideas is a creative and communication agency built on the values of independence, cross-pollination, multimedia and “Made in Italy” design.

Independent Ideas cooperates with an international network of creative partners to develop integrated communications projects: branding, design, advertising strategies and campaigns, digital and interactive activities, video production, events and PR.